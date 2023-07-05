Brookstone Capital Management Has $624,000 Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

