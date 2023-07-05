Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 156,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 66,085 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,380,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.