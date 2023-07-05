Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 514 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DVY opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.