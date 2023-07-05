Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in AON by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 1,562.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Stock Performance

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $338.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.18. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $262.42 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

