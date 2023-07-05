Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

