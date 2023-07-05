Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,695,000 after buying an additional 352,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $153.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.29 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

