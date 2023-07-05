Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

NYSE:BRO opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

