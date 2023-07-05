Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MGC opened at $156.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average is $142.54. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $157.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.