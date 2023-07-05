Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

