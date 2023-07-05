Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,092 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $336.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.63. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $344.08.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.