Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,373 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.