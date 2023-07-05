Brookstone Capital Management Sells 21,594 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,594 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

FNCL opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $52.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

