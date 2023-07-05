Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,286 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $107.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.