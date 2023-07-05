Brookstone Capital Management Sells 234 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

