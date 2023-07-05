Brookstone Capital Management Sells 36 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,720.79 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,645.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,495.77. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

