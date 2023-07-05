Brookstone Capital Management Sells 36,067 Shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,067 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter valued at $434,000.

NYSEARCA:PPI opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

