Brookstone Capital Management Sells 409 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 11.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,800,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.66 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

