Brookstone Capital Management Sells 46 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,844,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,483.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,525.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,489.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,061. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

