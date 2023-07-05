Brookstone Capital Management Sells 471 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.5 %

Dollar General stock opened at $170.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day moving average of $213.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.