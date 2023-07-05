Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,698 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

