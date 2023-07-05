Brookstone Capital Management Sells 607 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.