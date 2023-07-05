Brookstone Capital Management Sells 70,091 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 76.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,091 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 393,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 173,928 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 172,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 339.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 193,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 149,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.