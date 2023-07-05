Brookstone Capital Management Sells 9,000 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in APi Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in APi Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 169,647 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 931,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 489.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APi Group Trading Down 0.3 %

APG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

APG opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.