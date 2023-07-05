Brookstone Capital Management Takes $628,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after buying an additional 1,315,219 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after buying an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 0.9 %

FOX stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.