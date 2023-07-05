Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIMX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 556.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.03.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

