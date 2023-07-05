Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.