Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Free Report) is one of 275 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Burke & Herbert Financial Services to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors 36.27% 9.58% 0.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $56.77 million N/A 0.66 Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors $2.62 billion $733.53 million 271.97

Analyst Ratings

Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Burke & Herbert Financial Services. Burke & Herbert Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors 1026 2808 2808 7 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 356.72%. Given Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Burke & Herbert Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Burke & Herbert Financial Services rivals beat Burke & Herbert Financial Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as commercial real estate, single family residential, owner-occupied commercial real estate, acquisition, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and consumer non-real estate and other loans. In addition, it offers treasury and cash management services; and online and mobile banking, and wealth and trust services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

