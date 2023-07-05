Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.10

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.37. Caesarstone shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 43,485 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $183.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $150.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.43 million. Research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 47.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

