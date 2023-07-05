Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.45. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 34.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,217,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,882,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,106,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,234,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after buying an additional 1,230,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

(Free Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.