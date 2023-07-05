Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Shares Down 2%

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 71,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 288,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Gold from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Canadian Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.93.

About Canadian Gold

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

