Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $159.90

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$159.90 and traded as high as C$161.33. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$160.74, with a volume of 424,844 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$169.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$159.90.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8179563 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

