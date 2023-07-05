CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Trading Up 9.6%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Free Report) shares were up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 15,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 73,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Up 9.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

(Free Report)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.