Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 12.98 ($0.16), with a volume of 35,011 shares traded.

Carclo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,297.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.

