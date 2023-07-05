Carderock Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.