Cardinal Capital Management Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.