CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Shares Up 0.6%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.00. 8,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 1,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

CareCloud Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87.

About CareCloud

(Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.