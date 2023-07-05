Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.