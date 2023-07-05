Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Stock Price Up 11%

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Free Report) shares rose 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 3,041,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,648,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 305,564 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

