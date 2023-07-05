Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.35

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.35 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 94.30 ($1.20). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 92.70 ($1.18), with a volume of 2,257,612 shares.

CEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 135 ($1.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.84) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,854.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.35.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan sold 174,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £173,226.24 ($219,858.15). Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centamin stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,143 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.23% of Centamin at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

