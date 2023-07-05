CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Insider Activity

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

