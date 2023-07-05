Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Insider Activity

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.54 million. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.