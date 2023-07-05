CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 5,431 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.