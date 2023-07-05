Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.65. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.