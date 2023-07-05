Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CPK stock opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average of $124.78. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $218.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

