China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Natural Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. China Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
China Natural Gas Price Performance
About China Natural Gas
China Natural Gas, Inc, an integrated natural gas operator, engages in the sale and distribution of natural gas and gasoline to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the People's Republic of China. The company is primarily involved in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) through its variable interest entity-owned CNG fueling stations.
