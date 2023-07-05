Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.71

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.71 and traded as high as C$9.43. Cineplex shares last traded at C$9.29, with a volume of 287,654 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Cineplex Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$588.80 million, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.71.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
