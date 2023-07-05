Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.71

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.71 and traded as high as C$9.43. Cineplex shares last traded at C$9.29, with a volume of 287,654 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Cineplex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$588.80 million, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.71.

About Cineplex

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$340.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4098891 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

