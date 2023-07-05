Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,239 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 55,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 78,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.7 %

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.