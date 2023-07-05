Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Trading 10.8% Higher

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Free Report) traded up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). 2,922,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,116,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).
Cizzle Biotechnology Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £7.46 million, a P/E ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.55.
Cizzle Biotechnology Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 52.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cizzle Biotechnology
Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc engages in development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021. Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
