Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Trading 10.8% Higher

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ) traded up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). 2,922,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,116,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Cizzle Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.46 million, a P/E ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.55.

Cizzle Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 52.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cizzle Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Cizzle Biotechnology by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cizzle Biotechnology by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cizzle Biotechnology by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cizzle Biotechnology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cizzle Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc engages in development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021. Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

