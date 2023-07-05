Clarius Group LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21,783 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.1% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 310.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

