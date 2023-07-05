Coerente Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coerente Capital Management lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

